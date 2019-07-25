FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Things changed for Danny Etling as soon as he walked on the field Thursday with the New England Patriots.

Instead of coming out in his red non-contact jersey, like all quarterbacks don, the second-year player was in a bright white jersey like the rest of his teammates. The reason became obvious when practice started and Etling was warming up with the wide receivers.

After playing quarterback all his life and on the Patriots’ practice squad last year, Etling has transitioned to receiver.

“Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team and I am no exception,” Etling said. “I am excited to keep trying to find a different role for myself, do whatever the coaches ask me to do and keep learning from the leaders in front of me.”

Etling finished his collegiate career as an outstanding athletic quarterback at LSU before being selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Last preseason, Etling appeared in three games. He completed 52.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 157 yards and a touchdown, and two interceptions. But his biggest moment came on the ground. In the preseason finale, Etling ran for 113 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown run.

Elting’s a work in progress. He deemed his hands to be “good” but said he thinks he can pick up the position due to his quarterback days.

“I have not really played it per se, but I have also coached a lot I guess, being a quarterback,” Etling said. “So I understand football and it’s helping me get a different perspective of the game itself and learning a lot of different things.”

“I love football. I love playing football. I’m out here in a NFL training camp getting to play for the Patriots and getting to find a new role for myself, and getting coached by some of the greatest coaches and getting to be teammates with some of the greatest teammates of all time. I’ve really enjoyed being part of this team and I’m willing to do whatever it takes in order to keep becoming a better football player.”

BILL BELICHICK said he’s not holding any ill will toward the Houston Texans for their alleged tampering of Nick Caserio.

This summer, things got a bit rocky between the Patriots and Texans when Houston tried to hire Caserio for its vacant general manager position. According to reports, the Patriots felt like Houston tampered with Caserio and asked the NFL to look into the situation. When the Texans dropped their pursuit of Caserio, the Patriots dropped the tampering charges.

“I think that’s all water under the bridge,” Belichick said.

Caserio has been with the Patriots since 2001, holding positions all over the organization. He was the receivers coach in 2007, an area scout in 2003 and the director of player personnel since 2008. Caserio also helped coaches during practices and communicated with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during games.

“Nick helps in a lot of ways. Nick has a lot of experience,” Belichick said. “I’m sure he does much more than any other personnel person in the league does with his added coaching responsibilities and interaction with the coaching staff. So yeah, he’s a great asset in a number of areas.”

If Caserio really wants to go to Houston, it looks like he’ll have the chance soon. His contract reportedly is up after this season.

Meanwhile, the Texans never hired a general manager and don’t plan to – at least this season.

GREEN BAY shocked the NFL world this week by cutting defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

But before he was released, the Patriots reportedly were in touch with Green Bay about a possible trade, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

According to Garafolo, the Packers spoke to the Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs about a possible trade before cutting Daniels. Garafolo said Daniels has heard from at least seven teams since being cut.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Daniels was a disruptive presence inside for the Packers as one of the league’s best run-stuffers and an effective interior pass rusher. He averaged five sacks per season between 2013 and 2017 before dropping to two over 10 games in 2018.

Daniels is possibly the best player available as teams open training camps across the league.

