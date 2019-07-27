On July 25, Attorney General William Barr announced that the Federal Government would resume executing prisoners. Does anyone else see the hypocrisy here?

The current administration courted the “Christian Right” with the promise of embracing the sanctity of life by abolishing legal abortions. We are taught that all life is sacred and man should not decide who will live and who will die, with the exception of self-defense.

Certainly, those who have committed heinous crimes and have been fairly and justly convicted, have forfeited their place in society and should spend the rest of their lives in maximum security prisons with no parole.

It is a fact, that those who are executed in the United States generally are of lower socioeconomic status and less well educated.

It is also known, that there is a large error rate in the judicial system and once a person is dead there is no chance for exoneration.

What is troubling with the pro-life stance is that it is applied narrowly to the unborn and elderly and ignored in years comprising the majority of peoples’ lives.

Last time we checked, one of the Ten Commandments was, “Thou shalt not kill.”

