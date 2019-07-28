As a former lobsterman, I applaud former Gov. LePage for sending a letter to President Trump opposing proposed environmental policies that would negatively impact our state’s signature lobstering industry.

The proposed regulations would force lobstermen to fish differently than before, as the policy reduces the number of lobster buoys in Maine fisheries by 50 percent. The aim of the policy is to protect endangered right whales, but the outcome would severely impact the logistics of lobstering and negatively affect fishermen’s daily catch.

LePage even highlighted in his letter how lobstermen have already made many changes to their gear to reduce whale entanglements – such as sinking rope and breakaway linkages that shear when a whale is caught. However, the big money environmentalist movement behind this policy does not acknowledge this.

Environmentalists have demonized hard-working coal miners in the past, and now they are targeting Maine lobstermen.

Patrick Dancoes

Falmouth

