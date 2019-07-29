A Boston man is facing charges for allegedly making secret video recordings of guests in the shower and bathroom of his family’s home in Eliot, police said.

Samuel P. Mickey, 26, was arrested by the Boston Police Department last week on charges of violation of privacy and fugitive from justice.

Mickey is accused of having set up video cameras to observe toilets, showers and the bedroom area of a home in Eliot unbeknownst to visitors, according to a news release Monday from the Eliot Police Department. The home belongs to Mickey’s family, police said.

A family from Pennsylvania who had come to visit friends last month noticed suspicious “phone style chargers” in several bathrooms and a bedroom where two teenagers were staying, the release said.

One of the teenagers discovered micro SD cards in the “chargers,” which turned out to be secret video cameras. The teenager removed all of the micro SD cards from the secret cameras and turned them over to police.

A search warrant executed by Eliot police later found videos on the SD cards showing unknowing individuals in the bathrooms and bedroom, the release said.

“This person secretly video-recorded friends and family members in situations where one reasonably expects the highest levels of privacy,” Eliot Police Chief Elliott Moya said in the release.

“Most would be appalled at these actions as they are a tremendous breach of privacy. Thankfully, the individual that found the cameras was abundantly suspicious and examined further to learn it was more than just a phone charger.”

Mickey was released on $2,500 cash bail from Dorchester District Court and will answer to the charges in York District Court.

