Nomination papers for candidates in Nov. 5 municipal elections are available in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, while Scarborough’s will be available Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Two three-year seats on the South Portland City Council and two on the School Board are up for election.

They are held by At-Large Councilors Susan Henderson and Maxine Beecher, and School Board members Jennifer Kirk in District 1 and Nicole Petit in District 2.

Candidates must submit 100 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The deadline is Sept. 6 to submit nomination papers to South Portland City Hall, 25 Cottage Road.

A five-year term on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees, representing South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, is also on the ballot. The position is a five-year term held by Matthew Beck.

Water District candidates must obtain and file petitions in both communities. In South Portland, at least 100 signatures are needed; in Cape Elizabeth, at least 35 signatures are required. Sept. 6 is the deadline to submit nomination papers in both municipalities.

In Cape Elizabeth, two three-year terms on the Town Council and two on the School Board are up for election.

They are held by Councilors Caitlin Jordan and Penelope Jordan, and School Board members Kimberly Carr and Susana Measelle Hubbs. Candidates must submit 25-100 valid signatures.

Sept. 6 is the deadline for returning petitions to the Cape Elizabeth town clerk, at 320 Ocean House Road.

In Scarborough, two three-year terms on the Town Council and two on the Board of Education are on the ballot. They are held by Councilors Kathleen Foley and Bill Donovan, and School Board members Alicia Giftos and Amy Glidden.

There are also two seats open on the Sanitary District Board of Trustees, currently held by Joseph Carroll and Aubrey Strause.

For all Scarborough positions, 25 or more signatures of registered voters are required. Nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office, 295 U.S. Route 1, by Sept. 4.

