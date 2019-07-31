The New England Patriots need an answer at left tackle. Meanwhile, one of the NFL’s best players at that spot may now be on the trading block.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic has reported that Washington is involved in trade talks concerning Trent Williams.

New England seems like a natural fit for Williams. After losing Trent Brown in free agency this year, the Patriots are looking to find the right player to take over that spot.

The 31-year-old Williams has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls. After playing his first nine seasons with Washington, Williams is under contract but holding out for a new deal, which has led Washington’s front office to explore a trade.

The big issue for the Patriots – outside of the assets it would take to get a deal done – is Williams’ contract. The left tackle currently has two years left on his deal and has cap hits above $14 million for both seasons. Currently, the Patriots have just under $7.5 million in cap space and would have to clear up money to make this sort of deal work.

However, a player like Williams might be worth it. Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots’ 2018 first-round pick, came into training camp as the seemingly preferred solution to take over that spot. However, Wynn has yet to play in an NFL game after missing last season with an Achilles injury and has been limited in camp so far as he tries to come back from that same issue.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ depth at left tackle remains uncertain. Players like Dan Skipper and Cedrick Lang have not generated much confidence that they can handle the job, either.

TOM BRADY addressed his contract status Wednesday in his first meeting with reporters since training camp began and was asked whether he feels he’s earned an extension.

“Have I earned it? I don’t know. That’s up for talk-show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. Kraft, c’mon,” Brady said with a smile after a full-pads practice. “No, like I said, we’ve got a great relationship. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Brady is currently on the final year of a two-year contract extension he signed in March 2016 to avoid heading into a new season as a lame-duck quarterback. The 41-year-old is set to make $14 million in base salary this season and count $27 million against New England’s cap. The Patriots added incentives to his contract last August.

The two sides have not altered his contract since.

“We’ve had incredible success. So hopefully we can keep it going,” Brady said.

Asked if he would be open to playing year to year, Brady turned philosophical.

“I mean, we’re all day to day, if you think about it,” he said. “None of us are really promised anything. So I’m trying to do the best I can today and let those things sort themselves out.”

JOSH GORDON remains indefinitely suspended for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, but that didn’t bar Brady from meeting up with Gordon in the offseason to catch some passes.

After practice on Wednesday, Brady explained how that session with Gordon came about and voiced his support for the receiver.

“There wasn’t many opportunities, but he was around and I needed someone to catch,” Brady said. “I’ve always enjoyed playing with him and obviously hope everything works out for him, and I’m hoping for the best, certainly.”

Gordon played in 11 games with the Patriots last season after he was abruptly traded by the Browns. Gordon quickly became a huge part of the passing attack, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Reports emerged early in the offseason that Gordon could be reinstated this year. However, there has been little news in recent months about any prospect of Gordon’s being allowed to return to the field.

