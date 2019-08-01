Music

Aug. 2

David Mallett, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 7

Pardon Me Doug – A Tribute to Phish, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Through Aug. 13

Sebago Lake-Long Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. For schedule and tickets, $25 adults, under 21 free, go to sllmf.org.

Theater

Aug. 3

“How’s Your Laugh Life?” with Randy Judkins, comedy, magic, juggling, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Suggested donation: $10.

Aug. 4

“The Millay Sisters Cabaret,” 3 p.m., Saco River Theatre’s Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Exhibits

Aug. 2

Bridgton Art Guild Art Auction, fundraiser for new heating system, 5-8 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Preview reception 5 p.m., bidding begins 6:15 p.m. FMI 647-2787, gallery302.com. Fundraiser for a new heating system.

Aug. 9

Guest artist Cindy Spencer, reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., in Bridgton. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com. Exhibit on display through August.

