Yard and bake sale – Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m., Buxton Center Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Hot homemade doughnuts and steamed hot dogs.

Blueberry jamboree and bake sale –  Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Items for sale, blueberries, picnic lunch, along with yard games, live music under tent. Rain date Sunday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill), intersection  routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Event coincides with Dorcas Fest and Buxton Community Day, including parade.

