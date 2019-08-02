BASEBALL

Marcus Wilson hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 7-6 win over the Bowie Baysox Friday night at Bowie, Maryland.

The Sea Dogs trailed 6-3 heading to the ninth. C.J. Chatham drove in the first run with a single and later Wilson hit his fourth home run as the Sea Dogs won their fourth straight to reach .500 for the second half of the season.

Starter Konner Wade went six innings for the Sea Dogs, allowing five hits and one run. Michael Baumann started for Bowie, letting up three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Matthew Gorst (2-6), who was charged with three runs in the eighth inning, picked up the win for Portland.

Wilson had three hits and five RBI for Portland.

• The Sea Dogs placed outfielder Tate Matheny on the injured list retroactive to July 31 and received outfielder Dylan Hardy from Lowell.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE: The University of Southern Maine hired Sam Manders as men’s lacrosse coach.

Manders was the boys’ coach at North Yarmouth Academy, where he won a class C state championship in June. He’s also coached with the 207Lacrosse program since 2010.

Manders replaces Tobey Farrington who resigned after one season to concentrate on his full-time job as a firefighter in South Portland.

Manders is the sixth coach at USM since the varsity program began in 2001. Last season the Huskies, were 6-8, 3-5 Little East.

FOOTBALL: A jury in Madison, Wisconsin, deliberated for just 30 minutes before it acquitted former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two female students.

Cephus, 21, was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its nonacademic misconduct code. It wasn’t immediately clear how the verdict would affect his status with the school and team.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Ohio State says an assistant women’s basketball coach has resigned amid an investigation into NCAA rules violations.

In his resignation letter, associate head coach Patrick Klein said, “I’ve been made aware that in some instances, my communications with some student-athletes may have been too informal or in some cases even inappropriate.”

Neither Klein nor the university disclosed the specifics.

SOCCER

MLS: Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres was suspended 10 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Along with the suspension, Torres has been fined 20 percent of his annual salary. According to the MLS Players Association database, Torres is scheduled to make a base salary of $670,000 and guaranteed compensation of $740,000 for this season.

MANCHESTER UNITED: Manchester United is set to break the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay $97 million to sign Harry Maguire, 26, from Leicester, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

United has been pursuing the center back for more than a year since his standout performances at the 2018 World Cup for England and finally agreed to Leicester’s asking price with just a week remaining in this summer transfer window ahead of the Premier League season opening.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear deal with forward Vlatko Cancar.

The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft.

Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.

