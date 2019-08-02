The Friends of the Bridgton Library are sending out a tremendous “thank you” to everyone who came out to help organize, sort books, fill boxes with books, move boxes to the Bridgton Library patio, utilize forgotten muscles to accomplish all these tasks, help set up the tables, help at the checkout tables and help pack up the much fewer boxes and take them back to The Book Shed. Through the intense heat that exhausted everyone, you all prevailed. We had a very successful annual book sale.

To the many generous people of our community who donated books throughout the year – we thank you! To the many who came out into an extremely hot day – we thank you. We couldn’t have done it without an amazing community and the many volunteers who helped organize before the book sale day.

For those who missed the sale, weather permitting, we will be opening The Book Shed on various Saturdays. Watch for the dates to be announced and for our Book Sale banner to go up.

The Friends of the Bridgton Library are looking for more “Friends.” Come to our next Friends meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the library. Bring your ideas for what you may like our library to bring to the Bridgton Library.

Thank you, one and all, and don’t stop reading (or listening to books)!

Linda England

For the Friends of the Bridgton Library

