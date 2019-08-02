STANDISH — A roundabout project is nearing completion at a location designated as a high-crash intersection.

The intersection of Route 25 and Manchester and Saco roads had 17 vehicle accidents between 2016 and 2017. A location’s crash rate — calculated by dividing the crash frequency by average daily traffic — is considered “super critical” if it is above 1, and the intersection’s crash rate is 4.57.

Contractor RJ Grondin and Sons began work on the site Nov. 7, clearing brush and removing logs. Now, said Ernie Martin, senior project manager at the Maine Department of Transportation, the project is nearly complete.

“It’s getting close. The completion date for the project itself is Aug. 23,” Martin said.

A roundabout is the “best option for slowing people down. It’s wide open there now, so it doesn’t really slow people down,” Martin said in an earlier interview. “The geometry of the roundabout will be 25 mph coming in and out … so that in itself is a traffic-calming solution.”

The intersection previously had a blinking yellow light along route 25 and a blinking red light across Saco and Manchester roads.

The Maine Department of Transportation identified the intersection as a high-crash location in August 2016. A preliminary meeting to discuss solutions was held in September 2016. The final public meeting was a year later, and the choice of a roundabout was confirmed. The state project was advertised September 2018 and awarded to Grondin and Sons for $2,095,000.

The next step is to install lighting, Martin said. As long as the weather is good, he anticipates that the project will be completed by its intended August completion date.

“It’s coming down to the finish line,” he said. “It’s going well. Things are on track.”

