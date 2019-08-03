RICHMOND, Va. — Jay Gruden is doing his part to quiet trade buzz swirling around Washington and holdout Trent Williams.

Asked if the team would trade its starting left tackle, Washington’s coach said Saturday, “I would seriously doubt that, so no.” But exactly what it will take to get Williams to training camp remains something of a mystery.

“I do not have an understanding of what it would take to get him back here,” Gruden said. “If I did, he’d be back here.”

Williams reportedly is upset about the team’s handling of his health, including the removal of a growth on his head this year. Williams has two years left on his contract, but the standoff appears more complicated than other holdouts around the league because money isn’t the only focus.

The team last week denied a report that Williams no longer trusts the team president, Bruce Allen, or the medical team and informed the club he didn’t intend to play with Washington again.

Despite Williams’ absence, and the signings of offensive tackles Donald Penn and Corey Robinson, Gruden said he’s still optimistic – “very optimistic” about Williams reporting to camp. Asked why he was optimistic, Gruden provided no answer.

Last month, Allen said only this about Williams’ status: “He has a contract. I’ll leave it that Trent and I have talked.”

Williams is being fined $40,000 for each day of camp he misses. And he is very much missed by teammates.

“Trent, he’s the best left tackle in the league,” said guard Brandon Scherff, whose own status is uncertain with a year left on his contract. “He helped us so much and we miss him, but it’s a business. He’s got to do what he’s got to do and we just hope he comes back.”

RAIDERS: Oakland signed running back Mack Brown, a free agent who spent part of last season on Washington’s practice squad.

Brown also has played for Minnesota, appearing in 13 games over three seasons. For his career he has 16 rush attempts for 111 yards and one score, adding two receptions for 9 yards.

Brown, 27, is 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds. He played at college in Florida and wasn’t drafted.

The Raiders also waived guard Lukayus McNeil, who signed with the team this past spring as an undrafted free agent.

BROWNS: Phil Dawson spent his first 14 seasons with Cleveland and is the only kicker in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

In announcing his retirement Friday, the 20-year veteran forever will be a member of the team.

General Manager John Dorsey signed Dawson to an actual NFL player contract — not a ceremonial one-day pact — by clearing a spot on the 90-man roster for him, then placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Thanks to the extremely rare gesture, Cleveland will retain the 44-year-old’s rights in perpetuity.

“I’m humbled that the Browns organization would take time to make this happen,” said Dawson, who ranks seventh in league history with 305 games played, eighth with 441 field goals and 11th with 1,847 points.

