Hooray for Nancy Harmon Jenkins’ July 28 commentary in the Maine Sunday Telegram!

She is just right – as we boomers age, many of us having hearing issues. And, for many of us, dinner out is as much about socializing and the conversation as it is the food.

Restaurants need to think more about who their customers are – or who they want as customers. If the desire is to appeal to an older crowd, who often can afford a bit more for the meal, and who can take the time to enjoy the meal and the setting, a noisy, frenetic atmosphere is not the way to go. On the other hand, if the desired customers are the younger crowd, the restaurateurs have figured it out.

I may be a cranky old guy, but I bet there are others (besides Ms. Jenkins and me) who would appreciate a quiet dinner.

Barry Kohler

Westbrook

