BASEBALL

The Bowie Baysox scored six runs in the first two innings Sunday and went on to defeat the visiting Portland Sea Dogs, 10-4.

Bryan Mata (2-4) of Portland allowed four runs on five hits and was removed without getting an out. Reliever Robinson Leyer allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Jarren Duran had three hits for the Sea Dogs, including a solo homer in the ninth inning, his fifth of the year.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen near the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest to earn his 81st series victory and extend his championship lead.

Hamilton is 10 wins behind seven-time champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City lifted the Community Shield following a shootout victory over Liverpool at London in a game that matches last season’s two top teams and traditionally opens the new campaign.

Manchester City netted all five penalties – the last by Gabriel Jesus – and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made a key save to deny Georginio Wijnaldum’s attempt in a 5-4 shootout win after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

• Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola said he left Riyad Mahrez out of the win against Liverpool over concerns Mahrez could have breached doping rules. The club lacked full details of medication Mahrez used for a sinus issue.

U.S. WOMEN: Departing coach Jill Ellis and the national team opened its post-World Cup domestic Victory Tour with a 3-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday night at Pasadena, California.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) at Washington to win his second title of the year.

Kyrgios, ranked just 52nd, followed up his thrill-a-minute semifinal victory over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas a day earlier with a much more mundane victory in the final.

• Jessica Pegula won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Camila Giorgi in the women’s final.

OLYMPICS

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: The U.S. secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina in straight sets at a qualification tournament at Bossier City, Louisiana.

Coach Karch Kiraly’s third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Argentina.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Former Central Michigan offensive coordinator Chris Ostrowsky joined new Georgia Tech coach Gofff Collins’ staff as a senior offensive advisor.

Ostrowsky coached at Central Michigan the last two seasons following five years as Northern Michigan’s coach.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun won their seventh consecutive game, beating the New York Liberty 94-79 at White Plains, New York.

Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, and Jonquel Jones had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Sun (16-6).

• Candace Parker scored a season-high 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the visiting Seattle, 83-75.

• Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the visiting Washington Mystics, 103-82.

