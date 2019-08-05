The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 5, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Ovide Fredette of Westbrook and their daughter, Irene, were staying at their Prout’s Neck cottage for the summer.
Mrs. Philip Mason has replaced Mrs. William Berry as a clerk in Gorham Town Hall.
