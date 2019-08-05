Bad drivers. How bitterly we complain about them. The cops should stop them. Speed limits should be lowered. “They” need to fix the problem!
“They” are us. We, the people, can solve this. Be a good driver.
No more driving and texting, putting on makeup, juggling fries and a dripping burger. No speeding, tailgaiting or cutting people off. No running red lights. Remember? The stuff we were taught in driver’s training.
Streets are not simply a way to get from point A to point B quickly. They form our neighborhoods: the place we work, play, socialize and raise children.
Please, be a good driver. It’s the perfect solution!
Jennifer Morris
South Portland
