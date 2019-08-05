CLEVELAND — Mike Minor struck out seven over seven innings Monday night, Nomar Mazara drove in Elvis Andrus with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians, 1-0.

Minor (10-6) allowed seven hits and walked one as Texas won its fifth straight. He’s 3-0 in eight career appearances against Cleveland, giving up a single run in 23 1/3 innings.

Andrus started the fourth with a triple, coming home a batter later when Mazara flew to short center. Andrus easily beat the bouncing throw home from rookie Oscar Mercado.

Jesse Chavez worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Jose Leclerc pitched the ninth for his seventh save, stranding Jose Ramirez at third base after a leadoff double off the chalk in right. Leclerc retired Tyler Naquin, Jason Kipnis and Franmil Reyes to end the threat.

The Indians ended a three-game winning streak and fell to 4-3 on their nine-game homestand. Cleveland is 37-16 since June 4.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 0: Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and Toronto won at St. Petersburg, Florida, to end Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.

Bichette, 21, the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High, just four miles south of Tropicana Field, as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major league games.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 6: New York hit five more home runs at Camden Yards, including two by Mike Tauchman, to set a major league record and win its 13th straight game in Baltimore.

New York’s power surge and sixth straight win overshadowed a memorable night for Jonathan Villar, who became the fifth Orioles player to hit for the cycle and first since Felix Pie on Aug. 14, 2009. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and dumped a single into right field off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Tauchman delivered a bases-empty drive in the sixth inning and a two-run solo shot off Paul Fry (1-4) in the eighth, his first career multihomer game. Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Mike Ford also connected for the Yankees.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 4: Lucas Giolito ended a five-start winless streak, Tim Anderson had three hits and scored twice, and Chicago won at Detroit.

All nine starters for the White Sox had at least one hit and seven scored or drove in a run. Chicago has won 3 of 4 after a 2-8 homestand.

JaCoby Jones homered and tripled for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 12 and gone 10-34 since June 1. The Tigers are last in the majors with 3.59 runs per game while the White Sox (4.12) are 28th.

Giolito (12-5) gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS SWEEP MARLINS: J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in an electric seventh-inning rally, lifting New York to a 5-4victory at home and a doubleheader sweep that moved it above .500 for the first time since early May.

New York won the opener 6-2 as Jeff McNeil welcomed Robert Dugger to the major leagues with a home run on his first pitch, Amed Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning homer and Jacob deGrom gave himself a three-run cushion with a two-run single.

New York (57-56) had not been above .500 since it was 16-15 before play on May 3. The Mets dropped to 40-51 after losing their first game of the second half but are 17-5 since, winning 11 of their last 12. The Mets trailed by eight games for the second NL wild-card before play on July 25 but started the doubleheader just three games back.

“We know we’re far from our goal,” Manager Mickey Callaway said. “We have to continue to climb and climb and climb, and scratch and claw.”

BREWERS 9, PIRATES 7: Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering Milwaukee at Pittsburgh.

Yelich homered in the first inning for the second straight game. The first of his four hits came on a sinker by Dario Agrazal (2-3), and he sent it 408 feet into the bleachers in left. He also hit a solo homer Sunday in the first inning against the Cubs. In the ninth, Yelich crushed a slider from Geoff Hartlieb 425 feet onto the river walk beyond right field to make the score 9-6.

It was Yelich’s sixth career multihomer game and his fourth this season.

Brewers starter Jordan Lyles (7-7) limited his former team to three runs (one earned) on two hits in five innings in his first start against the Pirates since being traded July 29.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, ANGELS 4: Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13 and Cincinnati scored five first-inning runs at home.

Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk before finishing with a flourish, striking out the side in the seventh to earn a standing ovation and head rubs from teammates.

Michael Lorenzen relieved Wandy Peralta with runners on first and third and one out in the eighth, and struck out Mike Trout swinging before coaxing Kole Calhoun into an inning-ending flyout.

Raisel Iglesias struck out Shohei Ohtani to clinch his 22nd save.

