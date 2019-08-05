St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar

6-9 p.m. Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Sunday. St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, free admission. On Facebook.

Holy cannolis! It’s time for the annual St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar, when a short strip of Federal Street in Portland becomes little Italy for three days. With music, greased pole climbing and Italian cookies as far as the eye can see, it’s no wonder this festival has been going strong for more than 90 years. The pastabilities are endless, and this festival surely will steal a pizza your heart.

Art in the Park

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mill Creek Park, 172 Ocean St., South Portland, free admission. On Facebook.

This year marks the 40th year of South Portland’s fine-art show and sale in Mill Creek Park. The geese and ducks had better make way for a huge flock of original artwork and photography, from upwards of 170 artists. Refuel at the food court and catch a set from the Pete Kilpatrick Band performing in the gazebo in the afternoon. If hunger pangs strike, hit the food court where you’ll find a variety of food trucks. Also, bring the kiddos; they’ll love the Kids in the Park area with free activities and entertainment all day long.

Dorcus Fest Community Day

Saturday. Tory Hill Corner (corner of Routes 202 and 112 ), Buxton, free. dorcassocietyme.org

With a population hovering just over 8,000, the town of Buxton is a small but mighty – and certainly lovely – Maine town. Experience it for yourself during the annual community day put on by the Dorcus Society, a 100-year-old local philanthropic organization. The day’s activities start at 8 a.m. with a 5K road race, then a yard sale and craft fair follows at 9 a.m. Catch the community parade at 11 a.m. and when it ends, kids games and face painting begins. Cap it with a fireworks show at dusk. You also can catch a 6 p.m. show by Americana and roots act Mallett Brothers Band. Tickets for the outdoor performance are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

