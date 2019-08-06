Arrests
7/30 at 3:33 p.m. Daniel Coyne, 57, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release.
8/3 at 5:14 p.m. Jonathon Carr, 36, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of criminal threatening.
Summonses
8/2 at 9:30 p.m. Austin Thomas, 22, of Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of criminal threatening.
Fire calls
7/30 at 6:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Brown Road.
7/30 at 11:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bartol Island Road.
8/1 at 12:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wolfe’s Neck Road.
8/2 at 5:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
8/2 at 2:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lower Main Street.
8/3 at 1:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.
8/3 at 2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
8/3 at 4:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.
8/4 at 3:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from July 30 to Aug. 5.
