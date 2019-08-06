Community survey results

Community Connections will be hosting its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. A discussion will take place on where Age Friendly Raymond is heading now that the group has its survey results. Patricia Oh, of AARP, will join guests to share the next steps. Oh has worked with Age Friendly Raymond and communities throughout Maine to provide guidance. The Raymond Public Safety building is located at 1443 Roosevelt Trail.

Free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms and providing home fire safety education to Raymond residents. Raymond residents can schedule an installation by calling 874-1192 and choosing option 3 or by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/Maine. The Red Cross will follow up to schedule the appointment. Red Cross teams will also check alarms that are already installed, help create escape plans and provide other preparedness tips.

The Red Cross launched its Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to reduce home fire deaths and injuries. The Red Cross and its partners have installed more than 1.65 million free smoke alarms nationwide. At least 593 lives – including those of 11 Mainers – have been saved because of these efforts.

New library assistant

Be sure to stop in at the Raymond Village Library to say hi to Rachel Holden, the new library assistant. Rachel has a background in libraries, programming and patron services. Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with senior hours on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon. Holden will be at the library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Honeybees and permaculture

Raymond Art Alliance will host informational presentations by eco-practitioners entitled “Honeybee Magic & Medicine” and “Understanding Permaculture” at the Hawthorne House, Hawthorne and Raymond Cape roads, on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deborah Gideon will discuss honeybees, both the medicinal aspect and beekeeping information. David Homa will discuss self-sustaining ecosystems and understanding permaculture. There is a $5 suggested donation; RSVP to 712-6200.

‘Prompt’ writing workshop

To prompt means to cue to get going. As a noun, a writing prompt is a suggestion of what to write about. In an upcoming workshop, “Prompt!” will be both. Come enjoy what happens when the same prompt activates the very unique ideas and stories of multiple people when Raymond Arts Alliance hosts Prompt on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 2- 4 p.m. at the Hawthorne House. There will be writing time for four to six prompts. As time allows, feedback will be given to writers. located at Hawthorne and Raymond Cape Roads, Raymond. For more information, call 712-6200.

Free senior lunch

A free summer luncheon for Raymond senior citizens will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at Raymond Village Community Church. On the menu will be a salad smorgasbord of tuna, egg, ham and potato salads, coleslaw, jello squares, cottage cheese, deviled eggs, lettuce, cucumber and tomato, iced tea and lemonade. Raymond Village Community Church is located at, 27 Main St. For more, contact the church office at 655-7749, [email protected] – or Rev. Nancy at [email protected]

