Arrests

7/27 at 12:44 a.m. Chase A. Beymer, 32, of Wells, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

7/28 at 12:50 a.m. Jared Bourassa, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence and failing to register vehicle.

7/28 at 2:41 a.m. Graham Shallow, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Goudy Stret by Officer Ezekeil Collins on an outstanding warrant.

7/28 at 2:47 a.m. Maxime R. Turikumwe, 27, of Everet, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/28 at 9:30 p.m. Norman S. Merrill, 56, of South Portland, was arrested on Burwell Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/29 4:27 p.m. Roberto Arbaiza, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 10:32 a.m. David A. Downes, 51, of Brunswick, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, displaying false registration and violating conditions of release.

7/30 at 5:53 p.m. Dan N. Perez, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating without a license and violating condition of release.

7/30 at 11:01 p.m. Alan Bonville, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Harriet Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/30 at 11:22 p.m. Both R. Thiwat, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/2 at 5:33 a.m. Anthony Edwards, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of operating after habitual offenses and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/28 at 12:53 a.m. Chelsey V. Johnston, 26, of Saco, was issued a summons on Interstate 95 by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/29 at 10:31 p.m. Katie H. Cullen, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and possession or transfer of burglary tools.

7/30 at 5:41 a.m. Peter Walker, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating without a license.

7/31 at 2:15 a.m. Hajmil S. Carr, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/31 at 743 a.m. Mark Bergeron, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/31 at 9:01 a.m. Anne-Catrine Nilsson, 46, of Gray, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/31 at 12:46 p.m. Matthew K. Losee, 61, of Wells, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

7/30 at 11:48 a.m. Alarm call on Grandview Avenue.

7/30 at 5:06 p.m. Electrical wiring problem on Jetport Boulevard.

7/31 at 8:24 a.m. Alarm call on Cottage Road.

7/31 at 2:05 p.m. Telephone wire down on Chase Street.

7/31 at 4:18 p.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.

8/1 at 3:50 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

8/1 at 7:29 p.m. Alarm call on Cottage Road.

8/2 at 2:39 p.m. Gas leak on Preble Street.

8/2 at 3:19 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Lawn Avenue.

8/2 at 3:27 p.m. Brush fire on Interstate 95.

8/2 at 6:39 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Lincoln Street.

8/4 at 9:30 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Main Street.

8/5 at 5:21 p.m. Structure fire on Main Street.

8/5 at 8:37 p.m. Structure collapse on Hill Street.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 62 calls from July 30 to Aug. 5.

