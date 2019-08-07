Arrests

7/31 at 1:29 a.m. James J. H. McLaughlin, 37, of Pearl Street, Portland, was arrested on King Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/1 at 5:09 p.m. Barbara J. McKenney, 31, of Washington Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/2 at 1:33 a.m. Lauretta M. Shultz, 32, of Rousseau Road, Windham, was arrested on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, falsifying physical evidence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/2 at 7:05 a.m. Brett A. Dostie, 30, of Blake Road, Standish, was arrested on Ginn Road by Officer Ian Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/30 at 5:45 a.m. James G. Newberry, 33, of Church Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/30 at 4:10 p.m. Louis F. Berlepsch IV, 32, of Norwich, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/30 at 9:10 p.m. Emerson M. Veliz, 30, of Haskell Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/31 at 10:26 p.m. Liam S. Flanagan, 19, of Stone Drive, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Spurwink Road and Acorn Lane by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of minor transporting liquor.

8/1 at 11:34 a.m. Tyler Vinton, 26, of Village Lane, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Postal Service Way by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of criminal threatening.

8/3 at 7:43 p.m. Jonathan A. Lord, 41, of Beech Ridge Road, was issued a summons on Holmes Road and Little Bear Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of criminal speeding.

8/4 at 2:32 a.m. Rebekah R. Dostie, 23, of Graham Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Commerce Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/4 at 7:26 p.m. Robert M. Baizley, 57, of Pine Oak Drive, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Ashley Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of failing to register vehicle.

Fire calls

7/28 at 11:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Colonial Drive.

7/28 at 4:10 p.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

7/28 at 4:19 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

7/28 at 8:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Evergreen Farms Road.

7/29 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm call on Cottage Lane.

7/29 at 11:17 a.m. Alarm call on Southpointe Drive.

7/29 at 3:19 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/30 at 12:06 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

7/30 at 1:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Ocean Avenue.

7/30 at 6:28 p.m. Alarm call on West Grand Avenue.

7/31 at 6:53 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cedarbrook Drive.

7/31 at 11:49 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Holly Street.

7/31 at 12:04 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Foxwell Drive.

7/31 at 12:41 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Church Street.

7/31 at 6:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

7/31 at 7:11 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 7:22 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

8/2 at 1:12 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Skyline Street.

8/2 at 2:38 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Woodspell Road.

8/3 at 2:38 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

8/3 at 9:25 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Serenity Drive.

8/3 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm call on King Street.

8/3 at 1:16 p.m. Stove fire on Diner Drive.

8/3 at 6:13 p.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Road.

8/3 at 6:24 p.m. Alarm call on King Street.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 61 calls from July 28 to Aug. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: