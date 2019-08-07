HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel drove in a team record-tying eight runs, Gerrit Cole won his 10th straight decision and the Houston Astros routed the Colorado Rockies 14-3 in an interleague game Wednesday for their sixth victory in a row.

A day after homering twice with three RBI, Gurriel again teed off for the AL West leaders. He hit a three-run homer in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third, a three-run double in the fourth and an RBI grounder in the sixth.

Gurriel tied Houston’s RBI record set by J.R. Towles in 2007 against St. Louis.

Cole (14-5) struck out 10 in six innings. Undefeated in his last 14 starts, he allowed three hits and two runs to make Houston’s starters 16-1 in their last 19 starts.

BRAVES 11, TWINS 7: Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and Atlanta powered past host Minnesota.

The Twins turned their second triple play of the season – both with Martin Perez on the mound – on a sharp grounder by Tyler Flowers in the third inning. It came with the bases loaded and kept the Braves from building on their 6-0 lead.

CUBS 10, ATHLETICS 1: Ian Happ hit his second career grand slam, Jose Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision and Chicago rolled at home.

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Baez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBI.

MARINERS 3, PADRES 2: Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and host Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, MARLINS 2: Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and the surging Mets beat Miami to complete a four-game sweep in New York.

The Mets posted their sixth straight victory, winning for the 13th time in 14 games.

DODGERS 2, CARDINALS 1: Russell Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle for the Dodgers’ 10th walk-off win of the season, and Los Angeles completed a sweep at home.

NATIONALS 4, GIANTS 1: Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and Washington completed a three-game sweep in San Francisco.

BREWERS 8, PIRATES 3: Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee to a win at Pittsburgh that completed a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 14, ORIOLES 2: Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees’ long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions in a blowout at Baltimore that extended New York’s winning streak to eight games.

The Yankees have 11 players with multihomer games against the Orioles this season, breaking the record of 10 set by San Francisco against the Dodgers in 1958.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 3: Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits in four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the visiting Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally in a bullpen day.

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette set a team record with a double in his eighth straight game.

INDIANS SWEEP RANGERS: Jose Ramirez homered again, Cleveland’s bullpen combined on a four-hitter and the Indians beat visiting Texas 5-1 to sweep a doubleheader. Ramirez’s two-run homer helped the Indians win the opener 2-0.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 1: Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, former Tiger James McCann had three RBI, and Chicago won at Detroit.

NOTES

YANKEES: Infielder Gleyber Torres underwent a battery of tests on Wednesday in New York after being in and out of the lineup because of a perplexing core injury. The test results were positive enough to keep him off the injured list, and the team considers him day to day.

MARLINS: Miami placed shortstop Miguel Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

CUBS: The team signed veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy after he was released by the Angels.

