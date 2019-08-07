Colin Kaepernick says he’s “still ready” to return to the NFL, even though has been out of the league since the 2016 season.

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, Kaepernick, 31, is shown working out in a gym. He says in the video: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

The protests slowed down last season as the NFL made contributions to organizations chosen by players and promised more attention to social justice issues.

While he has been away from the playing field, the former quarterback has become an advocate for social and racial justice.

The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance filed by Kaepernick and cornerback Eric Reid. Reid, who played 13 games last season for the Panthers, signed a three-year contract with Carolina in February.

BEARS: The team will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3.

The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

LIONS: Lineman Joe Dahl agreed to a contract extension through 2021.

DONATIONS: The Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting that killed 22 people and left about two dozen others injured in El Paso, Texas, and the Cincinnati Bengals are donating $75,000 to help those directly affected by a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, that left 10 people dead.

The NFL Foundation is planning to match both donations – to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund and The Dayton Foundation.

