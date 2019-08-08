A Massachusetts man drowned while swimming at Long Sands Beach in York late Thursday afternoon, police said.
York police Sgt. John Lizanecz identified the man in a news release as Kenneth Frank Lombardo Jr., 42, of Woburn.
The police department’s dispatch center started receiving multiple calls around 4:38 p.m. alerting authorities to a person being pulled from the water by lifeguards on Long Beach Avenue, near the bathhouse.
First responders from the police, fire and volunteer ambulance service administered first aid and took Lombardo to York Hospital, where he died.
Lizanecz said the drowning remains under investigation. Anyone who may have seen what happened is being encouraged to contact Detective Jamie Robie at 363-4444.
