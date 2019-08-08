Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 8/12 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 8/13 7 p.m. Conservation Committee TH
Scarborough
Mon. 8/12 5 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Mon. 8/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Wed. 8/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
Thur. 8/15 4 p.m. Finance Committee MB
South Portland
Tues. 8/13 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 8/14 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Wed. 8/14 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
