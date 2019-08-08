Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  8/12  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  8/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  8/12  5 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MB

Mon.  8/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Wed.  8/14  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

Thur.  8/15  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  MB

South Portland

Tues.  8/13  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  8/14  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Wed.  8/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

