A 65-year-old Allagash man was killed Friday when the ATV he was riding flipped and landed on him, the Maine Warden Service said.

Bonny Hafford died after he attempted to drive up a gravel pit embankment and flipped the ATV at about 12:30 p.m., warden service spokesman Mark Latti said in a news release. Hafford’s 4-year-old daughter was riding with him but was thrown from the ATV and escaped injury, Latti said.

The gravel pit was located at 352 Dickey Road in Allagash. Wardens were assisted at the accident scene by Fort Kent EMS, Allagash Fire and ASI Ambulance.

