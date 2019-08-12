CLEVELAND — Michael Chavis played through the pain for as long as he could.

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox rookie finally gave in.

Boston placed the versatile Chavis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder he sustained recently while trying to make a diving catch.

One of the AL’s top first-year players, Chavis has 18 homers and 58 RBI, second to Pete Alonso of the Mets among rookies. But Chavis has been in a slump, batting .156 (5 for 32) in his last 11 games, and the shoulder injury explains the slide.

“It stinks,” said Chavis, adding the pain is most severe when the swings a bat. “I want to be out there and help the team, but if I can’t do my part it’s tough.”

Manager Alex Cora didn’t want to put a timetable on when Chavis will return. Chavis won’t swing a bat for five or six days.

“It makes sense for him to get healthy,” Cora said. “He tried to play through it. It’s one of those things we have to manage now.”

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Chavis’ home run and RBI totals are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Ellis Burks hit 20 home runs with 59 RBI in 1987. Chavis played first base (49 games), second (45), and third (five).

2020 SCHEDULE: The Red Sox will open next season March 26 with four-game series in Toronto, then head to Baltimore for three games before the home opener April 2 against the Chicago White Sox. The first trip to the Bronx to meet the Yankees will start May 8, and the Yankees’ first visit to Fenway Park won’t be until June 12-14.

The start of the season for major league teams will be the earliest other than for international games. The major league schedule schedule also features an April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31 – the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof.

The commissioner’s office said all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. The 2020 regular season will end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track to run from Oct. 20-28.

The All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14. The Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June. The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

INDIANS: Outfielder Yasiel Puig dropped the appeal for his three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl when he was with Cincinnati.

Puig began serving his ban Monday night when the Indians, who climbed back into a tie for first in the AL Central, opened a three-game series against Boston.

