There have been no arrests made following a violent assault that happened Friday night on Cumberland Street, and Westbrook police said Monday they are still investigating the incident.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was stabbed multiple times and transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a news release.

Police will not release any additional information on the attack because the investigation is still active. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The public should not be alarmed and is not in any danger,” Goldberg said. “We will release further information as soon as we can without it jeopardizing the investigation.”

