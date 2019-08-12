Do This
Where to shop for Vintage in Portland
When it comes to all things vintage, Portland sure has a lot to choose from. From clothing to kitschy housewares, Congress Street alone is home to a shopper’s paradise of vintage items. To help you on your vintage shopping journey, here’s a roundup of several Portland shops that sell vintage: nine right downtown and one on Forest Avenue for good measure. Make everyday a throwback day by hitting these spots. Happy shopping!
650 Congress St., Portland. (207) 773-7400.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
etsy.com/shop/Endlesssummer
Photo courtesy of Endless Summer Antique & Vintage
Photo courtesy of Endless Summer Antique and Vintage
710 Forest Ave., Portland. (207) 773-7303.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday,
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Facebook
Photo courtesy of Everchanging Seasons Consignment Boutique
Photo courtesy of Everchanging Seasons Consignment Boutique
243 Congress St., Portland. (207) 761-2151.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
FerdinandHomeStore.com
Photo courtesy of Ferdinand home Store
16 Free St., Portland. (207) 699-4285.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
FoundAtFind.com
Photo courtesy of Find
477 Congress St., Portland. (207) 773-8290.
Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
etsy.com/shop/littleghostvintage
Photo courtesy of Little Ghost Vintage
500 Congress St., Portland. (207) 774-1241.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Facebook
Photo courtesy of Material Objects
656 Congress St., Portland. (207) 772-8525.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
MerchantCo.me
Photo courtesy of the Merchant Company
566 Congress St., Portland. (207) 899-1149.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Facebook
Photo courtesy of Moody Lords
6 Free St., Portland. (207) 772-9280.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
PineconeAndChickadee.com
Photo courtesy of Pinecone + Chickadee
585 Congress St., Portland. (207) 370-7570.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Facebook
Photo courtesy of Portland Flea-For-All
