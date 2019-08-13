Portland Public Schools announces new administrators

A new athletic director at Deering High School and a new assistant principal at Portland High school will be among the administrators greeting students at Portland Public Schools this fall.

Michael Daly has two decades of experience in coaching and leadership for college and high school athletics, sports administration, academic and college recruiting advising, as well as college and pro sports operations and event management. He most recently served as assistant women’s lacrosse coach at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Although a new face at PHS, Jade Costello is returning to her home state of Maine after living in both Manhattan and Boston. She most recently worked for seven years at a public high school in Springfield, Vermont, where she worked as both a counseling director and assistant principal.

Craig Hanson is the new assistant principal at King Middle School, and Kerri LeSieur has been hired as the new assistant principal at Riverton Elementary School.

District schools have two new principals: Barbara Fletcher at Rowe Elementary School and Angela Taylor at Presumpscot Elementary School.

There are four new administrators at Central Office: Suzanne Chevalier, director of the district’s pre-kindergarten program; Miranda Fasulo, the district’s executive director of budget and finance; Erin Bates-Letourneau, assistant director secondary student support services; and Julie Kirby, assistant director, elementary student support services.

Local students receive Gannett Journalism Scholarships

Several Southern Maine students were among those awarded a total of $283,000 in scholarships by The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the U.S. New Gannett scholars include Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough and Jacob Lamontagne of Saco. Lamontagne also received the first-ever award from the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund, which provides renewable scholarship assistance to a graduating senior at any Maine high school who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, new media or English, with the intent of becoming a journalist.

Renewing Gannett scholars include Jill Baker of Freeport and Gregory Levinsky of Portland.

UMaine offering free online courses for high school students

The University of Maine will offer free online courses suitable for high school juniors and seniors starting Sept. 3.

Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine, tuition is waived for all qualified high school students in Maine to cover full tuition for up to six credits per semester and 12 college credits per year.

Registration is open at https://umaine.edu/earlycollege; contact Allison Small, Early College Programs coordinator, at 581.8004 or [email protected] to learn more.

Classes are taught by UMaine faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine System, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide. Over 40 courses are available to qualified high school students in a variety of formats.

Project GRACE collecting school supplies

Kids will be heading back to school soon, but many families will struggle to provide basics like backpacks, notebooks, paper, pens and pencils, rulers and glue sticks. With help from local residents, Project GRACE is hoping all Scarborough students start the first day of school ready to learn and prepared to succeed.

To donate school supplies, access an online shopping list by grade at http://bit.ly/31AFAlB, organize a collection or make a gift to sponsor a child’s backpack.

Drop off locations include the Scarborough Public Library, Biddeford Savings, cPort Credit Union, Gorham Savings Bank and Katahdin Trust. In addition, supplies will be accepted at St. Maximillian’s Church from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

