I’m writing to express my gratitude to the Portland Police Department.

I am a social worker who has worked at agencies in Portland for the past 12 years. I can honestly say that, in every encounter I have had with Portland police officers (including dispatch), they have been professional, respectful and effective. They have utilized everything from common courtesy to de-escalation techniques to successfully resolve various situations.

I feel that officers do not get enough credit for the risks they face daily. The media seem to single out the exceptions as if they are the rule. Every profession has members who mess up, that’s why we have licensing boards, etc. to keep us in check.

If the media would publish all of the officers’ professional, respectful and effective encounters, then they would infinitely outnumber the tragedies. Thank you for protecting and serving the citizens of this city.

Patricia C. Joyce, MSW

Gorham

