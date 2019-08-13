Bath
Wed. 8/21 4 p.m. Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Parks & Rec
Brunswick
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Tree Committee TH
Tues. 8/20 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 8/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 8/21 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Wed. 8/21 6 p.m. Pleasant/Mill/Stanwood Intersection/MDOT TH
Wed. 8/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 8/22 9:30 a.m. People Plus Trustees 25 Thornton Way
Thur. 8/22 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 8/22 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Harpswell
Wed. 8/21 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 8/21 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 8/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Topsham
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
