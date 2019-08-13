Bath

Wed.  8/21  4 p.m.  Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  Parks & Rec

Brunswick

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m. Tree Committee  TH

Tues.  8/20  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  8/21  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  8/21  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Wed.  8/21  6 p.m.  Pleasant/Mill/Stanwood Intersection/MDOT  TH

Wed.  8/21  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  8/22  9:30 a.m.  People Plus Trustees  25 Thornton Way

Thur.  8/22  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  8/22  7 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  8/21  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  8/21  3 p.m.  Conservation  Commission  TO

Wed.  8/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Topsham

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

