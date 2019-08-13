MOUNT VERNON — At least one woman was “standing up through the sunroof” of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Ithiel Gordon Road earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

A news release from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said a female passenger in the vehicle, whom he didn’t identify, was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. The passenger had “severe internal injuries,” Read said.

Two passengers, Mya Ruprecht, 18, of Starks, and Acacia Tourtelotte, 19, of Farmington, were admitted to the CMMC on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, respectively. Both have since been discharged, according to hospital spokeswoman Darlene Ryder.

The release did not say who was taken to the hospital nor who sustained internal injuries. Read was not available for comment seeking clarification about who sustained the internal injuries.

Read said the driver of a 2007 Hyundai, Casey L. Braley, 27, of Jay, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and tampering with a witness, both Class C crimes. The release said “more charges are likely” and the incident was still under investigation.

Read’s press release said alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

The other passenger in the vehicle was Katianne McLaughlin, 19, of Vienna.

