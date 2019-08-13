NEW YORK — Domingo German pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

German (16-2) allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York’s four-run fourth.

Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sanchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 2: Zack Greinke tossed six solid innings in his second start with the Astros, George Springer and Jose Altuve hit solo home runs and Houston topped the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago.

Springer connected on the first pitch of the day as the AL West-leading Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games. He also threw out a runner at the plate from right field.

Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in winning for the second time since Houston acquired him from Arizona in a deal at the trade deadline.

Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole was scratched from his start in the late game because of right hamstring discomfort.

BLUE JAYS 3, RANGERS 0: Five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a five-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back home runs, and host Toronto beat slumping Texas.

Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk celebrated his 28th birthday with a solo home run as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.

Texas has lost six of seven, a stretch in which the Rangers have been shut out twice and scored more than three runs just once.

MARINERS 11, TIGERS 6: Kyle Seager homered three times and Tom Murphy added two to help Seattle win in Detroit.

Seager and Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the fourth and sixth innings before Seager added his third in the ninth. It was the first three-homer game of Seager’s career.

Jose Cisnero walked Murphy after the Seager homer, preventing them from becoming the first teammates to hit back-to-back homers three times in one game.

The Mariners won for the second time in 10 games, improving to 5-0 against Detroit this season. Zac Grotz (1-0) picked up his first win with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, REDS 1: Brian Dozier hopped a dugout piggyback ride to celebrate his 17th home run and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th as both returned to the lineup, Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings and Washington won at home.

Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, Jose Iglesias, delivered an RBI single. Still, Ross now is responsible for the most consecutive innings without a run by a Nationals pitcher this season – and that’s on a staff that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

PHILLIES 3, CUBS 2: J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift Philadelphia at home.

Jason Vargas allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Blake Parker (2-2) and Mike Morin each tossed a hitless inning and Hector Neris finished for his 21st save in 25 tries. Neris retired Jason Heyward on a grounder to end the game with two runners on.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana had a career-best 14 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs – one earned – and five hits.

DODGERS 15, MARLINS 1: Rookie Will Smith achieved another milestone in the storybook start to his big league career with his first two-homer game, and the Los Angeles twice hit back-to-back homers to pound host Miami.

Cody Bellinger tied a career high with his 39th home run and Justin Turner hit his 20th for the Dodgers, who totaled six homers, a season-high 13 extra-base hits and no singles until there were two out in the ninth.

BRAVES 5, METS 3: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and threw out a runner at the plate to back Max Fried’s fifth straight win, leading Atlanta past New York on a sweltering night in Atlanta.

With Atlanta under a heat alert and the temperature at 94 degrees for the first pitch, the Braves cooled down a New York team that had won 15 of its last 17 games to surge into playoff contention.

Acuña sparked a two-run first against Zack Wheeler by leading off with a long single off the wall in right-center, coming around to score his 100th run of the season. In the fourth, the 21-year-old lined a 409-foot drive into the left-field seats for his 34th homer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.