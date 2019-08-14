SCARBOROUGH — The town manager this week said enough evidence has been gathered for possible charges against several people suspected of doing more than $22,000 worth of damage to the high school athletic field.

“It sounds like, at this point, we can move forward and submit our findings to the district attorney, who will ultimately decide if it’s sufficient evidence,” Town Manager Tom Hall said Tuesday. “I’m confident they will take it on.”

At least four or more people are thought to have been involved in the July 2 vandalism at the Clifford C. Mitchell Sports Complex, Hall said, for which the town is seeking restitution.

Hall said initial repairs for immediate safety issues, completed July 11, cost $2,500. Further inspection of the turf revealed more than $20,000 in damage still needs to be addressed, he said.

According to the Police Department, officers responded to the report of vandalism at the high school athletic field at 6 a.m. July 2. They found damage to the turf field, a grassed area near the track, and two nearby ditches in the Wentworth School parking lot.

According to Detective Garrett Strout, a vehicle apparently entered the playing field through an unlocked gate. Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed the vehicle being driven recklessly, with clear intention to inflict damage, police said. A vehicle was impounded July 10.

Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse this week said police are still investigating the matter, so he could not provide details about the suspects or further information about the investigation. Those responsible for the damage, Rouse said, could face felony criminal mischief charges.

The field and track area are used by school football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams, as well as summer soccer leagues. It was closed for 10 days while the initial repairs were made.

