BASEBALL

Jerry Downs doubled home the tying run in the top of the seventh inning, then scored on a squeeze bunt by Dylan Hardy as the Portland Sea Dogs rallied for a 2-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Hartford, Connecticut.

In Game 2, four Hartford pitchers combined on a two-hitter for a 2-0 victory.

Charlie Madden started Portland’s winning rally in Game 1 with a one-out single, then scored on Downs’ double. Downs moved to third on a single by Jeremy Rivera, and Hardy drove him home with a bunt to first base.

Konner Wade (4-4) got the win, allowing five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. Dedgar Jimenez struck out the final two batters for his sixth save.

Hartford’s baserunning resulted in both runs in Game 2. The Yard Goats scored in the first inning on a throwing error during a double steal. In the sixth, Vance Vizcaino stole home on catcher Austin Rei’s lob back to the pitcher after a pitch.

SOCCER

SUPER CUP: Backup goalkeeper Adrian turned penalty hero with a save on the final kick of the shootout as Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the Super Cup in Istanbul.

In an event that matches last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners, the English rivals finished extra time tied at 2-2. In the shootout, Adrian made the decisive save with his leg to deny Tammy Abraham and give his team a 5-4 win on penalties.

Adrian was signed just nine days earlier and was thrust into the lineup when the starter, Alisson, was injured Friday in the English Premier League opener.

Chelsea took the lead in the 36th minute when Christian Pulisic set up a goal by Olivier Giroud. Liverpool answered with two goals by Sadio Mane, the second coming in extra time off a Roberto Firmino cross, but Chelsea quickly responded with a penalty from Jorginho.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Simona Halep had no problems with her left Achilles as she rallied to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in Mason, Ohio, one week after she dropped out of the Rogers Cup quarterfinals because of an injury.

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty also advanced to the third round, beating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-1.

In the men’s bracket, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Kei Nishikori and No. 5 Alexander Zverev all lost, leaving Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only top-five players still remaining.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Washington Wizards continued their front office overhaul by hiring former Wizards star Antawn Jamison as director of pro personnel.

Jamison played six seasons for the Wizards as part of his 17-year NBA career. He spent the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Erne, 24, had seven goals and 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning last season and was among team leaders with 159 hits last season.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Veteran driver David Ragan plans to scale back to a part-time racing schedule next season.

Ragan, 33, has 457 Cup Series starts, with two victories.

