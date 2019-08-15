Big parade, fest turnout

Spectators Saturday packed a Buxton parade route and the Dorcas Fest at Tory Hill.

Town Clerk John Myers, who organized the parade, Monday guessed the number of spectators at “700ish.”

A Dorcas Society organizer, Beverly Atkinson at the Brewster Mansion, said Monday the turnout in the mansion’s barn was heavy, based on ice cream sales. “It was the biggest we ever had,” she said.

New hires at Buxton PD

Police Chief Troy Cline has announced the hiring of two officers to replace Officer Keith Waltz, who resigned, and the recently retired Cpl. Frank Pulsoni.

Eric Sanborn, a native of Standish and graduate of Bonny Eagle High School, is a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps after having served 24 years, Cline said.

Cline, in a Facebook post, said Sanborn more recently worked as a civilian government employee for the Department of the Navy in Philadelphia. He also worked ski patrol for Camelback Mountain in Pennsylvania. Sanborn is married and has three daughters.

The other new officer is Christopher Gray, also a Standish native and graduate of Bonny Eagle High School. Cline said Gray is a 15-year law enforcement veteran. He worked for the Old Orchard Beach Police Department for 13 years. The other two years he worked with federal law enforcement in New Hampshire.

Gray comes to Buxton with a vast amount of experience as a motorcycle officer, canine handler, SWAT team member and corporal.

Both officers started on July 22.

