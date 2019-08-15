General Electric shares plunged Thursday after a Madoff whistleblower accused the conglomerate of using accounting tricks to hide $38 billion in losses and called it “a bigger fraud than Enron.”

Harry Markopolos, who alerted regulators about Bernie Madoff, published his report online Thursday. The investigator, who is collaborating with an unnamed hedge fund, claims that GE understated its costs and liabilities and misled investors in its financial statements.

The research, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, alleges that the problems are focused on GE’s insurance business, asserting that the company is short on cash.

“GE operates at the highest level of integrity and stands behind its financial reporting. We remain focused on running our businesses every day, following the strategic path we have laid out,” the company said in a statement. It called the claims “meritless,” adding that no one at the company has ever met, spoken to or had contact with Markopolos. “We are extremely disappointed that an individual with no direct knowledge of GE would choose to make such serious and unsubstantiated claims.”

GE shares were down nearly 11.5 percent, hovering near $8, as of noon Thursday. The stock traded near $12 a year ago and $30 at the start of 2017.

Researchers who reviewed GE’s financial statements from 2002 to 2018 alleged that the company does not have enough cash to cover the claims on long-term care policies, which help people pay for nursing homes and assisted living.

The report contends GE reported earnings when policyholders were young and not filing insurance claims, but then miscalculated how much it would have to spend to issue those benefits. GE failed to build up “adequate reserves” to cover those liabilities on its long term care business. The report claims the losses will rise “at an exponential rate” and put the company at risk of bankruptcy unless it finds a way to cover the costs.

GE said that it has the reserves to support its insurance portfolio and that it has a “strong liquidity position.”

Markopolos is a former financial analyst who spent nearly a decade investigating Bernie Madoff’s business before his Ponzi scam – the largest in U.S. history – was discovered in 2008. The researcher says he warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about his GE investigation but was ignored. Markopolos is sharing his findings with regulators and reserved some information to be shared exclusively with law enforcement, according to the report.

The SEC declined to comment.

GE’s accounting practices are currently being scrutinized by the SEC and the Department of Justice regarding a $6 billion charge to its insurance business and a $22 billion write-down to its struggling power division.

Markopolos told CNBC that the GE review came at the request of a “mid-sized U.S.-based hedge fund” but he declined to name the firm. He said he will get a “decent percentage” of any profits the hedge fund earns from betting against the conglomerate.

He also claims the alleged fraud is “bigger than Enron and WorldCom combined.” At $38 billion, if true, it would add up to more than 40 percent of GE’s market capitalization.

GE said Markopolos is working with hedge funds that are “financially motivated to generate short selling in a company’s stock to create unnecessary volatility.”

