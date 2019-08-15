SOUTH PORTLAND — Environmentalists showed up in large numbers Thursday to urge federal regulators to defend the endangered right whale against what they say is the threat posed by the Maine lobster fishery.

Some of the largest and most powerful animal and environmental groups – including the Pew Charitable Trust, the U.S. Humane Society, the Conservation Law Foundation and Oceana – sent representatives to the hearing.

They urged National Marine Fisheries Service to take immediate action to protect the whale, including proposals that even the team tasked by the fisheries service to come up with its whale protection plan had dismissed, such as offshore closures and ropeless lobster fishing.

“There is no disputing that we are at a critical point,” said Katie Hansberry, director of the Maine chapter of the Humane Society of the United States.

Whale advocates told the crowd of about 100 people gathered at South Portland High School Thursday night that whale deaths by entanglement are slow, agonizing tragedies, but noted the recent decline of the right whale has been markedly fast.

Pam Ferris-Olson of Freeport warned the crowd: “Remember, extinction is forever.”

This is the fourth NMFS meeting about the possible impact of proposed right whale rules on the lobster industry in Maine. Sessions in Machias, Ellsworth and Waldoboro drew about 300 people, most of whom were from lobstering families or businesses that depend on them.

Frustrated lobstermen noted that the NMFS has no proof Maine lobster gear has ever killed a right whale. The agency is so sure right whales have left the Gulf of Maine to follow the plankton it likes to eat into colder waters, especially Canada, that it has even stopped stopped flying over Maine waters looking for them.

A handful of people, however, have dared to brave the openly hostile Down East and Midcoast crowds to urge regulators to take action to protect the endangered right whale, calling for drastic reductions in the number of buoy lines fished, seasonal closures or mandatory use of ropeless fishing gear.

Alison Rieser, a retired University of Maine School of Law professor who is a nationally recognized expert in ocean and coastal law, urged the NMFS to consider adopting emergency rules to protect the right whales from entanglement, saying the science is very compelling and would likely win in court.

Rieser specifically urged the fisheries service to go so far as to consider closing a large offshore area to fishing.

“I wouldn’t rest on the idea that you will be able to tie this up in court,” Rieser told a crowd fired up by a state representative’s fiery call to resist federal regulation. “The reason I say that is judges do not like to preside over the extinction of an endangered, especially an iconic, endangered species.”

Scientists believe about 400 right whales remain. The species has been on the brink of extinction before, most recently in 1992, when it bottomed out at 295 whales. It rebounded to about 500 in 2010, but poor calving, ship strikes and fishing line entanglements, especially in Canada, have sent its numbers tumbling again.

Regulators claim that even one right death whale a year could doom the species to extinction.

The state’s $485 million-a-year lobster industry is facing a federal mandate to lower the number of buoy lines in the Gulf of Maine by 50 percent to protect the endangered right whale. Lobstermen fear these rules will make their jobs less profitable and more dangerous.

Patrice McCarron, the director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, cites NMFS data showing all trap and pot fishing in the U.S. – which target lobster, crab, whelk, scup, black sea bass and eels – is to blame for just 4 percent of human risk to right whales over the last decade.

In contrast, Canadian snow crab and U.S. ship strikes each account for 31 percent of right whale risk.

In response, NMFS noted that even a small risk of a serious entanglement injury or death is too much for such a critically endangered species. Although its numbers now are higher than during past declines, it is more at risk because its recent decline happened so fast, and the number of breeding females is so low.

The New England Aquarium has studied 1,462 right whales scarred by entanglements over 35 years. Of those, scientists have found rope left on only 110 of the whales. And of that small subset, they have only been able to use the remaining gear to identify the location of the entanglement in 13 cases, or 12 percent.

Of those, only three trace back to Maine’s lobster industry, lobstermen noted – and all of those whales survived.

