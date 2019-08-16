BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats answered with a three-run homer from Brock Lundquist in the second and cruised to a 4-2 victory Friday night at Manchester, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire starter Justin Dillon scattered five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one. Dany Jimenez picked up the save with a clean ninth, striking out two.

Bryan Mata of Portland went six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking two.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Defending champion Barcelona lost its opening match for the first time in a decade, falling at Athletic Bilbao, 1-0.

Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz scored with a spectacular scissor-kick a minute after coming off the bench in the 88th minute to end Barcelona’s streak of 10 straight opening-day wins.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Bayern Munich, the defending champion, was held to a 2-2 tie by visiting Hertha Berlin in the opening game of the season.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN: Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals at Mason, Ohio, for the first time and moved a step closer to the No. 1 world ranking. Barty overcame another challenging start for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 victory against Maria Sakkari. With one more win, she can move up to No. 1 heading into the U.S. Open. Barty will face Madison Keys, who beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Also, Naomi Osaka retired early in the third set after splitting the first two with Sofia Kenin. Osaka said she’s unsure what’s going on with her left knee and expects to get an MRI. “Last year I won the U.S. Open,” Osaka said. “This year I’m trying to play the U.S. Open.”

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Houston forward P.J. Tucker withdrew from consideration for USA Basketball’s World Cup roster, meaning 14 players remain in consideration for 12 spots.

Tucker cited a minor left ankle issue. He twisted the ankle twice in the last several days and decided the best move would be to let it fully heal before going to training camp with the Rockets next month.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Tennessee is the latest Southeastern Conference school to sell alcoholic beverages at home games, beginning with the second home game Sept. 7 against Brigham Young.

Southeastern Conference chancellors and school presidents voted in May to give league members the option of selling beer and wine in public areas at sporting events. Tennessee joins Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in providing alcohol at football games.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

POLICE INVESTIGATING: Conor McGregor, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, apparently punched a man in a pub in April, and Irish police reportedly are investigating.

TMZ acquired video of the attack and published it Thursday. The security camera footage appears to show McGregor hitting an older man in the face after the man refused a shot of McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

