GORHAM and SACRAMENTO, Calif.–Native Gorhamite Daniel Smith, 10, and his 12-year-old teammate Rowan McDonald, of Standish, both claimed first place finishes at the USA Track & Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Championship Meet, held in Sacramento, California on July 22.

The boys won their respective age groups – that’s 9/10 for Daniel and 11/12 for Rowan – in the 1500-meter Racewalk event. The former took his title in 10:37.08 and the latter in 8:07.13.

It’s Daniel’s second year competing at the national level – he took second in the same event in 2018 – and Rowan’s fourth year. McDonald finished second in 2016, third in 2017, second again last year and now, finally, first.

Both boys take part in the USATF-Maine Summer Youth Track Series for Gorham Recreation Track & Field, and both won their respective races at the Maine Youth State Meet, held in Brewer on Aug. 10. They’re coached by Jim Karcanes and Stef Meacham. (Meacham is a standout racewalker for the Gorham High School team.)

