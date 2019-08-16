A Thomaston man is in serious condition after colliding with a horse-drawn carriage while he was riding a motorcycle on Route 32 in Jefferson.

Stephen Grant, 38, was riding westbound on Waldoboro Road, which is Route 32, around 7 p.m. Wednesday when he approached an incline being ascended by a horse and buggy, said Detective Scott Hayden of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who came upon the scene.

“It appeared that because of the time of day,” Hayden said, “that Mr. Grant was looking straight at the sun” and may not have seen the buggy.

The motorcycle, a 2001 Harley Davidson, struck the left rear of the carriage, which was driven by three young Amish men, Hayden said.

The driver of the buggy, Noah Hostetler, 21, was not injured; however, passenger Noah Yoder, 22, suffered a back injury and Henry Yoder, 16, had a laceration on his arm. They were treated at the scene. Each of the carriage occupants reside in Whitefield.

The horse hauling the buggy had minor injuries, Hayden said, and was lame.

Hayden warned drivers in the area to be aware of Amish travelers on roads.

“They are living in Whitefield,” he said, “but they travel all over the midcoast and central Maine.”

Grant was transported by Waldoboro Ambulance to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. From there, he was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Grant was not wearing a helmet, Hayden said. According to his wife, Ralene Grant, he did not sustain any head injuries.

She said he has a broken collar bone, hip, knee and cheekbone and was just taken off a ventilator. She said he had internal bleeding and his spleen was removed.

“He is expected to make a full recovery,” she said, but he can expect 14 weeks in a wheelchair immediately for his broken bones.

Ralene said her husband has no health insurance, and she has started a fundraiser to assist with medical bills on Facebook. Grant has two children — a stepson Leyton, who is 9, and a son with Ralene, Lucas Grant, who is 2.

The accident is still under investigation, Hayden said, so it is too early to know if any charges will be filed. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Chubbuck is leading the investigation.

The posted speed limit on this portion of Route 32 is 45 miles per hour, Hayden said. The road was closed for several hours.

Jefferson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Maine State Police is assisting Lincoln County Sheriff with accident reconstruction.

