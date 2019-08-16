Police will continue conducting increased patrols in two Aroostook County towns after two men were found shot to death in a pickup truck early Tuesday.
The stepped-up police presence in Castle Hill and Mapleton will continue through the weekend, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police.
Detectives and technicians continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews in the slayings.
Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis along Route 227 in the town of Castle Hill. They had been shot to death. Police say the perpetrator of the crime remains at large.
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Presque Isle, Caribou, Limestone and Ashland. Maine Drug Enforcement agents and the Maine Warden Service have also been involved in the case, McCausland said in a statement on Friday.
Residents who have concerns or information are asked to call the state police offices in Houlton at 207-532-5400.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
FCC slaps 6-figure fines on ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for using emergency alert tones
-
Local & State
Project that helped Brunswick-area homeless youth revived through partnership
-
UMaine Sports
Lynn Coutts leaving UMaine to take position at Denver
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College receives its largest-ever federal grant
-
Local & State
Bizarre counterfeit bills targeting readers of Jewish authors alarm Brunswick library