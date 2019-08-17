TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays rookie slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Saturday’s game against Seattle after two innings because of a sore left knee. Brandon Drury replaced Guerrero at third base in the third.

In the second, Guerrero cut in front of shortstop Bo Bichette to field Austin Nola’s grounder and made an awkward throw across his body, too late to record the out. Nola later came around to score on a sacrifice fly.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and a finalist in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Guerrero leads AL rookies in hits (95) and doubles (22). He homered in Friday’s win over the Mariners, his 14th. He’s batting .274 with 54 RBI in 93 games.

Guerrero missed more than a month at Double-A New Hampshire last season because of a strained ligament in his left knee.

DODGERS: Pitcher Julio Urìas has accepted a 20-game suspension by MLB for a domestic violence incident and is expected to return in September.

The league gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining to serve without pay.

MLB said Saturday that Urìas has agreed not to appeal the discipline and will participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

The 23-year-old reliever from Mexico was arrested in May and accused of shoving a woman. The charges were ultimately dropped, but MLB pursued its own punishment under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

YANKEES: YES broadcaster Michael Kay returned to the booth for the first time since July 2 after recovering from vocal cord surgery. The announcer was shown on the videoboard in the third inning and got a nice cheer as the stadium sound system played the theme song from the TV show “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

PHILLIES: Philadelphia lost pitchers Jake Arrieta and David Robertson for the rest of the season, and outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 10-day injured list. Arrieta will have surgery to remove bone chips in his pitching elbow. Robertson, a right-handed reliever, had Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

BRAVES: Center fielder Ender Inciarte says he will miss four to six weeks after straining his right hamstring while running the bases in Friday’s game.

It’s the second serious injury this year for Inciarte, who returned July 27 from a lumbar strain that sidelined him for 55 games.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »