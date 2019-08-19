Mid Coast Hospital

Bradley Thomas White, born July 22 to Joshua Seth and Jessica Ann (Perry) White of Biddeford. Grandparents are Thomas Perry and Ana Pestana of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Bradley and Belle White of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Wilma and Al Barrette of Turner.

Caroline Kathleen Estes, born July 25 to Abigail (Weeks) and Saben Timothy Estes of Woolwich. Grandparents are Lynda and Robert Weeks of Bowdoin and Glenda and Peter Lamarre and Timothy and Ling Estes, all of West Bath.

Jude Matthew Portela, born July 25 to Rachel Nichole (Morris) and Matthew John of Dresden. Grandparents are Bette Chapman and Deborah Hanson, both of Richmond, Joel Chapman of Iowa and John Portela of Brunswick. Great-grandparent is Madeline Tozier of Richmond.

Lydia Marie Hersom, born July 28 to Kara Marie and Joshua Reagan Hersom of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Joan and Ron Dunton of Lewiston, Martin Hersom of Bowdoin and Gayle Pierce of Florida.

Oliver Blake Bodwell, born July 28 to Savanna Rachel Kay and Blake William Bodwell of Topsham. Grandparents are Rachel Devereaux and Joshua Kay and Jim and Kim Bodwell, all of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Tobie and Sheila Kay, Diane and Wayne Jewell, and Janet Bodwell.

Olivia Grace Brasil, born July 29 to Alyssa Marie McGlauflin and Shane Michael Brasil of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jon and Trish McGlauflin of Boothbay and Scott and Geri Cherrette of Manistee, Michigan.

Eleanor Shirley Allan Graham, born July 29 to Frances Mary Constance Allan and Jeffrey Todd Graham of Bath. Grandparents are Nigel and Gillia Allan of Wallace, Nova Scotia, and Mary Ann and John Graham of Kennebunkport. Great-grandparents are Shirley and Tony Bidwell and Cyril Allan.

Alexander Robert Payson Jr., born Aug. 2 to Shelby J. Bishop and Alexander R. Payson of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Kristy Smith and Christopher Bishop of Bowdoin and Jeff and Tricia Payson of Richmond.

