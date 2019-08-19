Health care system MaineHealth and health insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maine are collaborating on a joint venture with the intent to offer Medicare Advantage health insurance plans for 2020.

The joint venture, named AMH Health LLC, will bring together the region’s leading health care system and one of the state’s largest health insurers to support Maine seniors in their healthy aging, the two organizations said Monday in a news release.

“Forging partnerships that aim to improve the health of Mainers is central to MaineHealth’s vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America, and this collaboration has that potential,” said MaineHealth CEO Bill Caron in the release. “This venture creates a provider-sponsored health plan focused on quality care, patient experience and access to care that will drive unprecedented value for Maine beneficiaries.”

Medicare Advantage plans, also known as “Part C” plans, are supplemental plans offered by private companies approved by Medicare. They cover all Medicare services including hospital, medical and prescription drug coverage.

AMH Health aims to begin selling its supplemental insurance plans to Maine seniors during this fall’s annual enrollment period, the release says, adding that Medicare Advantage plans have been growing rapidly in popularity since they were first introduced to consumers in 2005.

“Anthem looks forward to working with MaineHealth on this collaborative effort because both of our organizations are committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities and people we serve,” said Tomas Orozco, president of Anthem’s Medicare East Region, in the release. “This joint venture aims to make it easier for Maine seniors to receive high-quality, affordable health care in their communities through a broad network of care providers offering a wide range of services.”

