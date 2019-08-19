PORTLAND — L.L. Bean heirs James and Maureen Gorman donated $1 million to Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s $20 million capital campaign to support the hospital’s consolidation project.

The Gorman’s commitment, according to the hospital, is among the largest individual gifts in the campaign’s public phase.

Earlier this year, Mercy received state approval of its certificate of need application to complete the consolidation of services and hospital operations to its campus on Fore River Parkway. Construction to expand the Fore River campus is expected to begin in spring of 2020 and to be completed in 2022.

