MANCHESTER — Jason Thresher couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the Charlie’s Maine Open than the one he managed Tuesday.

Thresher, a native of West Suffield, Conn. and this year’s New England Open champion, shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead at Augusta Country Club.

Thresher carded seven birdies and only one bogey. Seeking his first Maine Open title, he’ll tee off in the final group for the second time in three years.

Matt Campbell (Clifton Park, New York), the defending tournament champion, shot a 5-under 65 and is tied for second with Mufreesboro, Tennessee’s Jason Millard. Geoff Sisk (Marshfield, Massachusetts) and Brendon Doyle (Louisville, Kentucky) are tied for third at 4 under.

Pittsfield’s Gavin Dugas, Falmouth’s Scott Sirois, Biddeford’s Joe Alvarez and Saco’s Peter Wright are tied for the best score among Maine players at 1-under, and are tied for 11th. Sirois, Alvarez and Wright were the low amateurs for the first round.

