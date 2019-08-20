Denyi Reyes was putting together an impressive run of starts, from June through early August. He lasted at least six innings in 14 straight starts; giving up three runs or fewer in seven consecutive. His ERA was down to 3.63.

But Reyes has allowed 14 earned runs over his last three starts, including six over 5 2/3 innings in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 7-1 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

UP NEXT WHO: Reading Fightin Phils (Colton Eastman 1-1) at Portland Sea Dogs (Bryan Mata 2-6) WHEN: Noon Wednesday

The thing is, Reyes (7-10) is still mixing his four pitches with control (no walks on Tuesday) – just not consistently with his command.

“It’s been one or two innings (a start) that sneaks up on him, which makes his line look a little cloudy,” Sea Dogs pitching coach Paul Abbott said. “He’s been pitching well. They haven’t been short outings.”

In Reyes’ previous two starts, three-run second innings were his nemesis (allowing four runs in each outing).

On Tuesday, Reyes looked back in form. He was behind 2-1 but retired eight straight batters – the last a flyout to begin the sixth inning.

But then came four straight hits – single, double, then a single and two-base error when Reyes picked up a dribbler and threw it into right field and a double. After a strikeout, Reyes gave up another hit. He exited with the Sea Dogs down 6-1, his ERA up to 3.97.

“On the play he threw the ball away, he put too much pressure on himself and tried to make a big play,” Portland Manager Joe Oliver said. “That took wind out of his sails and he wasn’t the same … (Earlier), he was battling, and he gave us a chance.”

Reyes, who is on the Red Sox 40-man roster, struck out six (giving him a team-high 105).

Reading starter Connor Seabold, the Phillies’ third-round draft pick in 2017, gave up one run on five hits through six innings. It was his first Double-A win in five starts and his ERA dipped to 2.42.

Portland’s run came in the third inning. Jarren Duran tripled to right-center and scored on Marcus Wilson’s groundout.

The Sea Dogs got perfect relief from Eduard Bazardo and Adam Lau. Bazardo struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. He has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances. Lau struck out the side in the eighth.

Dedgar Jimenez relieved in the ninth and gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. He minimized the damage, yielding a sacrifice fly for a 7-1 deficit. Since moving to the bullpen on July 2, Jimenez has a 3.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 21 innings.

NOTES: The announced paid attendance was 4,758 … Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Romeo Langford threw out the first pitch … Newly-signed Sea Dogs first baseman Tommy Joseph played his first game in the field. He went 1 for 4. Joseph was the Phillies’ regular first baseman for two years (.247/43 home runs) until Philadelphia signed Carlos Santana and released Joseph in 2018. He ended up in Korea this year – “an opportunity to play every day,” he said. He faced two former Sea Dogs pitchers in the league, singling off both William Cuevas and Justin Haley. Joseph, 28, batted .274 with nine home runs but was released in late July. The Red Sox signed him and sent him to Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous